A suspect in an alleged carjacking attempt that transpired late Saturday night in SF has been killed in an officer-involved shooting; the victim was pronounced dead at the scene after officers attempted to medically revive him.

According to multiple sources (Patch, KPIX, etc.) and SFPD, San Francisco police fatally shot a male suspect Saturday night after officers responded to an attempted carjacking at 11:27 p.m. near Market Street and Gough Street. The assumed carjacker, who still remains unnamed, was carrying a knife and was pursued to Otis Street, where on-site officers attempted to restrain the man. It was around this time that shots were fired — and the suspect was struck; he was declared dead on the scene.

The entire ordeal was, per SFPD, captured on the officers' body-worn cameras.

(1/2) On Saturday, Oct 10, 2020 at approx. 11:26p officers responded to a report of an attempted carjacking w/ a knife at Market/Gough. Officers located the suspect and pursued the suspect to the unit block of Otis St. where they attempted to detain him. pic.twitter.com/pENW36lWIF — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) October 11, 2020

This case is being investigated by several city law enforcement and legal agencies — including the San Francisco District Attorney's Office — and a town hall meeting is expected to be held within the next ten days to address the shooting.

(2/2) During this contact, an officer-involved shooting occurred, which was captured on the officers’ body worn camera (BWC). Please visit the attached link for MORE info ➡️ https://t.co/qvwW9M1Evz.



Updates will be provided as they become available. — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) October 11, 2020

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department's 24 Hour Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or text TIP411 and begin the text message with "SFPD."

This recent officer-involved shooting follows another incident that happened in April of this year when SFPD descended on the 500 block of Jones Street after a person was seen brandishing a knife. While officers were attempting to disarm the individual, an officer-involved shooting occurred; the victim then took to foot and was later detained after taking up shelter in a building along Ellis Street before they were taken to a local hospital for treatment. It was later determined, however, the person was not struck by gunfire, despite shots being fired.

Related: Vallejo Seeks Change Of Venue And Gag Order For Civil Rights Case In Sean Monterrosa Shooting

San Leandro Police Officer Fatally Shoots Car Theft Suspect In Oakland

Destruction Of Evidence In Vallejo Police Killing Of Sean Monterrosa Prompts Calls for FBI, State AG To Investigate

Image: Courtesy of Unsplash via David von Diemar