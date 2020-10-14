A young woman was shot and injured around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday near Hayes Valley in SoMa, and a 51-year-old man was shot multiple times in the Tenderloin after midnight.

The two shootings happened about a dozen blocks apart from each other, with the first occurring near the corner of Gough and Otis streets, south of Market. A 20-year-old woman was "standing in the area when a bullet struck her," per Bay City News, and the woman's injuries were not considered life threatening.

The second shooting happened around 12:37 a.m. near the intersection of Jones and Ellis streets in the Tenderloin. Officers found a 51-year-old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital and he is also expected to survive.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

This is the first shooting not involving police since the October 1 shooting near Union Square that took the life of 21-year-old Vermond Jones of San Francisco. Police have suggested that this shooting was gang-related.

Photo: Google Street View