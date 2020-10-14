- A man was found dead near the Panhandle of Golden Gate Park in San Francisco early Wednesday following an apparent motorcycle crash. The man, believed to be in his 40s, was found dead next to the motorcycle near the intersection of Hayes and Masonic around 4:20 a.m. [Bay City News]
- Vallejo city council member Hakeem Brown, who is running for mayor, admitted in an open letter that he has been arrested multiple times for "drugs, possession of a firearm, and a scuffle with a domestic partner." But a Chronicle investigation found that, in fact, he was convicted twice of felony domestic violence involving his first wife. [Chronicle]
- The East Bay Regional Parks District has closed 10 parks due to fire danger today. [KTVU]
- Longtime owner of Zazie in Cole Valley, Jennifer Bennett, talks to KTVU about the losses she's already endured at her Calistoga restaurant Lovina thanks to Glass Fire evacuations, and now she's facing more losses due to the coming power shutoff tonight. [KTVU]
- A Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine trial in which Stanford researchers were set to take part has been suspended after a participant became ill. [ABC7]
- The mayor of Anchorage, Alaska, Ethan Berkowitz, who is a native of San Francisco, has resigned amid a scandal involving an affair with a local news anchor. [Associated Press]
- A 76-year-old man who was struck by an SUV while riding his bicycle last month in San Jose has died of his injuries. [CBS SF]
- San Jose restaurant owners are excitedly welcoming customers back indoors after the county began allowing it effective today. [CBS SF]
- In an effort to combat "excessive consumption" and climate change, IKEA is starting a program to buy back used furniture — but not yet in the U.S. [New York Times]
Photo: Victor Lu