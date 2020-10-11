The collaborative undertaking between Princess and Skyhigh Odditorium, "Halloween Drive-In" is set to bring performances from drag artists, DJs, and acrobats to the masses for a ghoulish, supernatural drive-in experience unlike any other in the Bay Area — but for only two nights.

Suffice to say that this year's usual roster of jam-packed raves and shoulder-to-shoulder house parties (as well as trick-or-treating, for that matter) is definitely not going to happen. Because of these outright scrappings, other more nostalgic forms of recreation are again becoming front and center. Alas, drive-in entertainment has surely emerged as a balm for many — which is why “Halloween Drive-In,” a joint production from drag queen collective Princess and the Richmond circus company Skyhigh Odditorium, is oh-so needed.

With shows slatted for October 30th and 31st, each 3-hour-long spectacle (7 p.m. to 10 p.m. both evenings) will be hosted by Princess's own Kochina Rude and Lisa Frankenstein, and the spectacle will span the gamut of acts from dancers, acrobats, and DJs. There's also an anticipated performance from the Ninja Warriors of Traverse Fitness.

SF drag staples like Vivvyanne Forevermore and Nicki Jizz are scheduled to performer along with another ten goddesses. Also: LA queens Baby, Skirt Cocaine, and Die Anna will also be taking the stage (that facilitates social distancing).

Because of COVID-19 safety mandates, those attending the drive-in — which will be held both nights at Traverse Fitness (1 W Barrett Ave.) in Richmond — can only number four to a car; those coming in vans or large SUVs can purchase a "Tier II" ticket that will allow for additional guests; no one will be allowed to attend the drive-in whilst sitting in the bed of a pickup truck. No food or drinks will be served at the event, either, though patrons are encouraged to bring snacks and beverages... as well as “lewks.”

Tickets ($50 to $200) are currently for sale on Eventbrite, where you can also find more details on the event, as well as additional information on the acrobats, DJ sets, etc.; remember that ardent mask-wearing, proper social distancing, and other mandated Contra Costa County COVID-19 health orders will be upheld during the drive-in.

Image: Courtesy of Eventbrite