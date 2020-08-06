A San Leandro Police officer shot and killed a suspect in an allegedly stolen vehicle following a chase into Oakland Wednesday night, after the suspect allegedly emerged from the car with an assault weapon.

The chase began around 11 p.m. on Wednesday when San Leandro officers spotted a vehicle believed to be stolen and began a pursuit. According to San Leandro Police, the chase ended on the 10400 block of Pearmain Street in Oakland, in the South Stonehearst neighborhood, where the suspect reportedly crashed the vehicle into a parked car.

As KTVU reports, the officers say the suspect got out of the vehicle with an assault-style firearm in his hand — the Chronicle says it was a rifle. Apparently only one of the officers fired, and a neighbor, Augie Flores, tells KTVU that he heard 12 shots fired. The suspect was hit and pronounced dead at the scene.

Another neighbor describes hearing three shots initially, and tells the Chronicle that the suspect ran down Apple Street away from officers before falling to the ground.

The Oakland Police Department will be handling the criminal investigation, because the shooting happened over the border in Oakland, as KPIX reports. And the Alameda County DA's office will also be conducting its own independent investigation into the shooting.

The officer who fired the shots has been placed on administrative leave.

A police dog ran off during the shooting, and was later found uninjured. San Leandro police said that the K-9, named "Kane," is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois who just "graduated drug school," and he was missing overnight but later found following a search around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.