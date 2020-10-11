- A Trump boat parade that consisted of about 40 vessels left McCovey Cove for the Golden Gate Bridge Saturday. The flotilla of MAGA-happy Trumpsters made their way into the San Francisco Bay yesterday afternoon — and surprise-surprise, it was hard to spot a mask among them. [Mercury News]
- Hundreds of Bay Area residents of Armenian descent (and their supporters) marched the Golden Gate Bridge Saturday to raise awareness of the struggle between Armenia and Azerbaijan.“I want everyone to be aware of what is happening,” said one member of the Armenia Youth Federation told to KPIX 5, adding that the "can't just sit here and do nothing while people younger than [them]" are being killed defending their homeland. [KPIX]
- A recent report hints that PG&E might have sparked the fatal Zogg Fire wildfire last month, according to a report filed Saturday. “A PG&E SmartMeter and a line recloser serving that area reported alarms and other activity between approximately 2:40 p.m. and 3:06 p.m.," read part of the new regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to reports; the filing later went on to add that "smoke, heat or signs of fire in that area" were observed around the time the fire was initially reported on September 27. [KRON4]
- Much like San Francisco, some 10% of those living in Seattle now identify as LGBTQ+. [Seattle Times]
- Amid political turmoil, a worsening pandemic, and other means of global chaos, San Francisco creatives are funneling that creativity into jaw-dropping artwork. [Guardian]
- A man who presented himself as a repairman allegedly stole dozens of toys from the Toy Boat Dessert Café. [KTVU]
- Around half of all Bay Area restaurant staff have expressed unease about getting back to work. [Eater SF]
- The Glass Fire is now 90% contained; the August Complex fire, which is now firmly in "gigafire" territory, is currently 74% contained. [CAL FIRE]
- Though the weekend might be waning, here's where you can find autumn leaves changing colors around Calfifonira that you can visit during your next trip out of the city. [The Bold Italic]
Image: Courtesy of Getty Images via ico_k-pax