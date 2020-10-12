- The San Francisco Fire Department released more details about the tragic death of 42-year-old firefighter Jason Cortez. Cortez and his engine unit were conducting a drill last Wednesday when he was knocked off a fire escape by a stream of water that struck him in the chest. [KRON4]
- Several people were injured Sunday afternoon when a car being driven by a 69-year-old driver plowed into an outdoor dining area at Grand Century Mall in San Jose. [NBC Bay Area]
- Two more orphaned mountain lion cubs injured in the Zogg Fire have joined one rescued last week by the Oakland Zoo, bringing the total of new young puma occupants of the zoo to three. [Chronicle]
- The Senate confirmation hearing of Judge Amy Coney Barrett began this morning, and it's expected to be a delicate dance for Kamala Harris. [Washington Post]
- Also, Harris says that the hearing itself is "putting lives at risk," so she is participating remotely. [Fox News]
- Berkeley professor and newly minted Nobel Laureate Jennifer Doudna talks about how her lab has been increasing COVID testing for the university, and trying to get students on campus to get tested twice a week. [New York Times]
- And there's more Bay Area Nobel glory today: A pair of Stanford economists, Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson, who have done widely influential work on how auctions work, are sharing this years economics prize. [Associated Press]
- 67 people were arrested in downtown Los Angeles last night during celebrations for the Lakers winning the NBA Championship, 61 of them for failure to disperse. [Associated Press]
- Oakland-born baseball great Joe Morgan, a Hall of Famer with the Cincinnati Reds who also played for the Giants and the A's, died at his Danville home on Sunday at age 77. [KTVU]
