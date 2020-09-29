As the Rupaul drag empire continues to expand, we have word that live events are back on the schedule, via drive-in concerts. The "Drive-n-Drag Halloween Edition" show comes to the Bay Area on October 16, 17, and 18, doing two shows a night with several of the queens from the recent Rupaul's Drag Race Live show in Las Vegas.

The Rupaul's Drag Race Live shows at Caesar's Palace ended in March but were filmed for a VH1 reality series that aired over the summer. The new drive-in shows feature the host of that show, Asia O'Hara, as well as Season 11 winner Yvie Oddly, and queens Kameron Michaels and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, who also were part of the Vegas show. This Halloween show also stars former Drag Race contestant Kim Chi, Season 7 winner Violet Chachki, and Season 10 winner Aquaria.

The Bay Area edition of the show will take place in a parking lot at NewPark Mall in Newark, across the Bay, two weeks before Halloween.

"Drive-n-Drag" shows have been going on in major cities including Chicago and L.A. for a couple of months, featuring some of the above cast. And with Canada's Drag Race recently wrapped on VH1, a group of contestants from the show and host Brooke Lynn Hites have been doing live drive-in shows around Canada in recent weeks. So the producers at Voss Events appear to be getting the hang of this drive-in concert concept.

Tickets for "Drive-n-Drag Halloween Edition" can be found here. Shows will be at 7:00 and 9:30 p.m. on October 16, 17, and 18, and attendees are promised "gourmet food trucks" and an "immersive haunted parking lot." VIP parking spots near the front of the stage are already selling out at $139 per car (two people per car, additional passengers for $25 apiece). Regular parking spots are $69 per car (two people per car, additional passengers for $25 apiece), and there's an option for an "Ultra VIP patio" for six people near the front of the stage for $399.

Below is a clip of Aquaria performing at a "Drive-n-Drag" show in August at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena.