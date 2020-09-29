22,000 residents in the North Bay are still without power, but some evacuation orders from Sunday have been downgraded. Some residents in Santa Rosa and Calistoga are being permitted back home under evacuation warnings, but the Glass Fire is now 42,560 acres and still 0% contained. [Press Democrat / Cal Fire]

Some residents in Santa Rosa and Calistoga are being permitted back home under evacuation warnings, but the Glass Fire is now 42,560 acres and still 0% contained. [Press Democrat / Cal Fire] Governor Newsom today signed into law a bill that was inspired by the Moms 4 Housing protest in Oakland late last year. Senate Bill 1079, introduced by state Senate Majority Whip Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley), requires foreclosed homes to be sold individually at auction rather than bundled and sold to a single buyer. [CBS SF]

Senate Bill 1079, introduced by state Senate Majority Whip Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley), requires foreclosed homes to be sold individually at auction rather than bundled and sold to a single buyer. [CBS SF] Contra Costa County moved out of the "purple" and into the "red" tier for COVID reopenings today, and the county is discussing mid-October for possible reopening some schools. [CBS SF]

There's still some drama happening with Twin Peaks being reopened to cars, and neighbors who are upset and wish it were still closed. [Hoodline]

California's attorney general is suing the Trump administration and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives over the lack of regulation for "ghost guns," a.k.a. firearms that people construct themselves through parts and aren't registered. [Associated Press]

Fans of the Restaurant at Meadowood, which was confirmed destroyed late Monday in the Glass Fire, have been flooding social media with memories of the place. [Eater]

And look! Here's Donald Trump tweeting about Biden being a "seasoned and feisty debater" back in 2012! [Twitter]

Photo: Water spews from a fire hydrant in front of homes that were destroyed by the Glass Incident on September 28, 2020 in Santa Rosa, California. The fast-moving Glass Incident, originally called the Glass Fire, has burned over 11,000 acres in Sonoma and Napa counties. The fire is zero percent contained. Much of Northern California is under a red flag warning for high fire danger through Monday evening. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)