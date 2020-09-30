- As some SF restaurants reopen at 25-percent capacity today, the same experiment is happening across the country in New York City. COVID cases may be down, bur restaurateurs in New Jersey, where indoor dining has been happening for three weeks, say it's not sustainable at 25 percent. [New York Times]
- U.S. Attorney David Anderson has been recused from the scandalous federal fraud case against multiple SF City Hall figures because his wife, Rec and Parks Commissioner Kat Anderson, once hired one of the defendants, Rodrigo Santos, to rebuild a cottage she owns in the Bayview. [Chronicle]
- In her campaign stops, VP candidate Kamala Harris has been making a habit of making public appearances alongside predominantly Black marching bands and drum corps. [Chronicle]
- Berkeley residents woke to a "sharp jolt" in the way of a 2.7M earthquake on the Hayward Fault around 5:50 a.m. [CBS SF]
- Ski resorts are having trouble hiring staff because of Trump's student visa ban, and the fact that many ski resort employees travel from South America and elsewhere to work the season. [Associated Press]
- Opinion from Frank Bruni: Biden should refuse any more debates after that pointless shitshow. [New York Times]
- Trump managed to drag Oakland into the debate last night, saying "look what happened" there and citing violent protests — once again, like Pence did, probably trying to link that alleged Boogaloo security guard killing to the protests. [ABC 7]
- Hotels in Marin, Napa, and Sonoma counties are all booked up with fire evacuees. [ABC7]
- Cats appear to develop a protective immune response to COVID-19, and researchers now wonder whether studying this may lead to a more effective vaccine. [KRON4]
