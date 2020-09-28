The area where the Meadowood Napa Valley resort sits was evacuated on Sunday as the growing Glass Fire threatened it and multiple other parts of northern Napa County. And now we are getting word that at least one of the main buildings at the resort was on fire Monday and was not able to be saved.

It is still unclear, but this appears to be the building that houses the Michelin three-star Restaurant at Meadowood in the photo below.

#meadowood across the valley from St Helena. I just left there...they couldn’t save it. :(. #glassfire pic.twitter.com/rFVCbGrndD — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) September 28, 2020

Chronicle reporter Dustin Gardiner tweeted Monday afternoon that "most of the large building are still standing" at the resort, but the tennis complex had burned.

Fire crews are racing to save Meadowood Napa Valley, a luxury hotel in the path of #GlassFire



Most of the large buildings are standing, but the tennis complex is on fire. Firefighters are draining the resort pool to refill engine tanks. @sfchronicle pic.twitter.com/BCMCywRZNS — Dustin Gardiner (@dustingardiner) September 28, 2020

The resort reopened for guests in June, but was only offering outdoor dining at the Pool Terrace Bar.

The fire on the Meadowood property seems to have begun early Monday morning, according to one neighbor on Twitter. The expansive property also includes several lodge buildings, a spa, and dozens of individual cottage buildings.

And while it may seem trivial to talk about the loss of a luxury resort property when thousands of people's homes are at risk of being destroyed, once again, it's a sign of how ferocious and out-of-control the Glass Fire has been — that such a valuable piece of real estate couldn't be defended.

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Multiple wineries and hotels in and around St. Helena and Calistoga and over in the Sonoma Valley are reporting damages on Monday. SFGate reports that the five-star Calistoga Ranch resort suffered "extensive" damage. The video below shows the destruction at Chateau Boswell winery, and the photo above shows the Glass Mountain Inn on fire last night.

The aftermath of the Glass Fire that scorched the Chateau Boswell winery in St. Helena California, overnight.

The wildfire has burned 11,000 acres of the state's famous wine vineyards in Napa & Sonoma Counties.#GlassFire #California #Wildfire #PrayForRain pic.twitter.com/7Z5Z0pMOdi — ~Marietta✌ (@_MariettaDavis) September 28, 2020

Photo via Relais & Chateaux