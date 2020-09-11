- The death toll in the Bear Fire — a.k.a. the North Complex West Zone — in Butte County rose to 10, and 16 people remain on the missing list. One of the missing is a 16-year-old boy who apparently stayed behind when his family evacuated the town of Berry Creek. [ABC 7 / Chronicle]
- As they have every year since 2002, the San Francisco Fire Department held its 9/11 remembrance ceremony Friday morning. It was held indoors due to air quality and the public wasn't invited due to the pandemic. [ABC 7]
- If you can stomach it, this first responder's memories of 9/11 and the story of what has happened to her in the last 19 years is intense. [Patch]
- A truck crash on I-80 westbound in Vacaville Friday morning led to a fire, and the driver has died. [KRON4]
- For the first time since March, starting Monday, BART is increasing train frequency during commute hours on most lines to every 15 minutes. [KRON4]
- A number of Bay Area couples who had weddings on the books at local venues this summer are finding they can't get any of their money back, because they signed contracts with no refunds. [ABC 7]
- Facebook is giving its workers paid time off to work polling places on Election Day. [KRON4]
- The crazies on social media are spreading rumors that antifa purposely set the wildfires. [New York Times]
- Democrats sent a truck to Trump's Michigan rally Thursday night to blare the damning audio from his interview with Bob Woodward in which he talked about downplaying the virus threat. [New York Times]
Photos by Matt Cohn/Facebook