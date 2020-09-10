- A federal court in New York has crushed Trump's last-ditch attempt to exclude undocumented people from the Census. Whether everyone still gets counted in the abbreviated, mid-pandemic counting effort is still up in the air. [Chronicle]
- Oh boy! According to a new court document, Elizabeth Holmes may claim a "mental disease" defense in her criminal fraud trial. The court has cleared the way for Holmes to be examined by medical experts, in preparation for the trial now set to begin next March. [CNN]
- A 51-year-old homeless man in San Jose has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, and police say he may have other victims. [CBS SF]
- One of the wildfires burning in Oregon, which decimated several neighborhoods of homes, is being investigated as arson. [New York Times]
- Some Stanford experts just slammed President Trump's latest pandemic stooge, Scott Atlas. [Chronicle]
- California State University, which is the country’s largest four-year public university system, says it will be keeping classes primarily online next semester as well. [Associated Press]
- HIV cases in San Francisco hit a new record low last year. [Examiner]
- It's the end of an era: The Giants have cut Pablo Sandoval. [Chronicle]
