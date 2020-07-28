A massive fire broke out around 7 a.m. Tuesday that is sending thick black smoke over San Francisco, and distracting drivers during their commute on Highway 101.

The five-alarm fire has engulfed multiple buildings near the intersection of 13th Street and South Van Ness Avenue/Folsom Street, at the border between SoMa and the Mission District. Video posted to Twitter shows a large and out-of-control blaze, and the San Francisco Fire Department spraying water over it from the tops of craned ladders.

One southbound lane of 101 was blocked off, as the Chronicle reported, and KPIX reports that the Division Street onramp to 101 was closed as well.

It's still unclear which and how many buildings are involved in the fire.

KPIX initially reported that the fire was in a "multi-story building on the 100 block of 13th Street." Firefighters posted an initial report that the fire was burning at 14th and Shotwell.

SFist will update you as we learn more.