- Republican senators unveiled their revisions to the pandemic relief package, which includes cutting those extra unemployment benefits to $200 per week. If the Senate does not approve the House's bill that would extend the $600 payments as of Friday, California legislators plan to fill in the gap for residents of the state. [Chronicle]
- The Port of SF is beginning demolition of the building destroyed by a May fire on Pier 45. [Examiner]
- Vandals caused approximately $200,000 in damages in Oakland during otherwise peaceful demonstrations on Saturday. [KTVU]
- Following a similar lawsuit in Illinois, Texas's attorney general is pursuing a possible lawsuit against Facebook over illegal collection of biometric data. [Axios]
- Governor Gavin Newsom today announced $52 million in relief aid for eight Central Valley counties that are seeing surges of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. [ABC7]
- Former 49ers star Dana Stubblefield was found guilty today in a 2015 rape case involving a prospective babysitter at his Morgan Hill home. [Mercury News]
- After signing a lease in 2017 for the entire 750,000-square-foot property at The Exchange on Sixteenth in Mission Bay, Dropbox is now looking to sublease about one-third of it. [SF Business Times]
- A "covidiot" state senator from Arkansas that railed against COVID news as a liberal hoax has been infected and hospitalized. [BoingBoing]
- If you're wondering about all those "#ChallengeAccepted" posts on Instagram with black-and-white photos of women, suffice it to say it's another fairly vague campaign about women supporting each other and posting selfies to express solidarity? [New York Times]