- Former San Francisco Giants outfielder Dustan Mohr was sentenced to nine years in an Indiana prison after pleading guilty to three sex crimes involving a 13-year-old girl. Mohr, who played for seven MLB seasons and spent 2004 with the Giants, was the girl's softball coach when the crimes took place. [KRON4]
- A tragic accident claimed the lives of a family of four — a mother, father, and two children under 15 — on Wednesday night when the electric vehicle they were in crashed into a tree and caught fire. The accident occurred on Foothill Road near Stoneridge Drive in Pleasanton, California, the same road where a crash killed three teenagers and severely injured two others on Christmas Day 2019. [Mercury News]
- Approximately 1,000 people were evacuated from a Costco in Concord due to a refrigerant leak Friday afternoon. The leak was detected when a white cloud was spotted moving through the store, and a hazmat team was dispatched, but the store has since reopened. [KRON4]
- A local nonprofit will help expand and rebuild parts of Big Basin Redwoods, California’s oldest state park in Santa Cruz County, which has been slow to recover from the 2020 wildfires that ripped through it. The group, Sempervirens Fund, said this week that it was buying about 200 acres adjacent to the park to be added to its acreage, and also would help build a new visitors center. [Chronicle]
- Ferry service from SF to Sausalito will remain suspended until next week while the city repairs damage on Sausalito Ferry Landing. [KRON4]
- Pro-Palestinian protests at local universities are continuing over the weekend, including at Stanford’s new admittance weekend. [ABC7]
- UC Berkeley students, as well, are continuing to camp on campus, even though classes ended Friday. [KTVU]
Feature image via Unsplash/Daniel Tong.