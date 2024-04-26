- The average asking rent in San Francisco rose by 1% to $3,330 per month in March, marking the first increase in eight months. Still, the average rent remains 7% lower than a year ago and 25% below the 2015 peak of around $4,500. [Socketsite]
- Mayor Breed’s announcement that she’s bringing pandas to SF might have been premature. The city and the SF Zoo apparently still face some fundraising and permitting challenges at local and federal levels before the pandas can be adequately housed and fed. [Chronicle]
- Southwest Airlines announced that, amid restructuring, it would be shifting some flight paths, including one from Oakland Airport. The East Bay airport will be losing its nonstop Southwest flight to Bellingham, Washington, about 50 miles southeast of Vancouver, British Columbia. [SF Biz Times]
- Famed photographer Annie Leibovitz is selling her historic Northern California ranch. The 65-acre farm in Bolinas, an hour north of San Francisco, has panoramic views of a lagoon, three barns, an equestrian riding area, and is only $9 million. [Wall Street Journal]
- Cal Poly Humboldt is switching students to remote classes for the rest of the semester amid pro-Palestinian protests on campus. [KTVU]
- Award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s summer tour, the “Hot Girl Summer Tour,” is coming to SF’s Chase Center in June. [KRON4]
Feature image via Unsplash/Marilyn Tran.