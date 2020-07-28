- Attorney General Bill Barr was testifying before the House Judiciary Committee today, and he's taking a hard line against protests, in keeping with the President. Barr says that "federal courts are under attack" in various protests, and suggests that U.S. Marshals are simply defending federal property in their abductions and arrests of protesters in Portland. [New York Times]
- San Francisco's Coalition on Homelessness is pushing back on parking restrictions for the upcoming PGA Championship at Harding Park golf course, which they say will displace about 50 homeless people living in parked vehicles there. [CBS SF]
- An Asian-owned bubble tea and snack shop in the Sunset received an online takeout order that was riddled with hate speech and offensive language, and the person who picked up the order acted "confused" when asked about it. [ABC7]
- There are still 537 active COVID-19 cases at San Quentin, and 19 inmates have now died from the virus. [KRON4]
- The Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting happened one year ago today, and there are remembrances for the three young victims, Trevor Irby, Keyla Salazar, and Stephen Romero. [ABC7]
- Santa Cruz County landed on the state's watch list Monday, and now some businesses there are pivoting to outdoor operations. [ABC7]
Photo by Madeleine Maguire on Unsplash