SFPD has a new plan to target speeders, which includes ramping up enforcement at the most historically dangerous intersections in the city.

The new crackdown comes as the number of traffic tickets in San Francisco fell by 96% from 2014 to 2023, per KNTV. The department blamed this on staffing shortages and new regulations. However, a renewed political pressure to crack down on reckless driving has emerged after a spike in accidents, including the West Portal bus stop crash that claimed the lives of a family last month.

Now, traffic citations are reportedly rising again, as the department issued 2,879 traffic citations in the first three months of 2024 — a 2.5-fold increase of the number recorded in the same period in 2023.

SFPD detailed the new traffic enforcement plan and named the intersections where more cops will be stationed in recent city hearings, as the Chronicle reported. Expect to see more police near the Highway 101 on-ramps at Market and Octavia streets, as well as 13th Street at Duboce Avenue. The other intersections include:

Geneva Avenue and Mission Street

Gough Street, between Haight Street and Market Street

Divisadero Street and Geary Boulevard

Fulton Street and Park Presidio Boulevard

13th Street and South Van Ness Avenue

Eddy Street and Larkin Street

Eddy Street and Polk Street

Meanwhile, the automated speed-limit detection cameras — approved by CA state legislature last year — will roll out in 33 TBD locations across the city early 2025, according to the Mayor’s office.

Feature image via Unsplash/Maarten van den Heuvel.