- A "safe sleeping village" set up for the homeless in the parking lot of Everett Middle School in the Castro is closing in two weeks. It was short-lived, having been established in late May, but the school is readying to reopen for the fall semester. [Mission Local]
- When Chronicle Editor-in-Chief Audrey Cooper announced last month that she was leaving the job, she didn't immediately explain where she was going, but it turns out she was head-hunted to become the new editor of WNYC, the public radio station in New York. The staff at WNYC, after some considerable turmoil involving some longtime hosts, specifically asked that management seek a person of color for the job, and now they're less than happy about their new white boss. [New York Times]
- The SFPD has identified a suspect in an April 18 assault in the Tenderloin that became a homicide. 53-year-old James Davis of San Francisco was arrested in connection with the killing of a 41-year-old man, and police are seeking further information from the public. [Examiner]
- The SF police union, the San Francisco Police Officers Association, says it will "take the most aggressive legal position possible" after the Police Commission says the union will be barred from weighing in on a new use-of-force policy. [Mission Local]
- You may have smelled smoke today in the Mission, and it seems that Old Jerusalem restaurant at 2966 Mission Street was briefly on fire, but it has been extinguished. [Bay City News]
- A worker at an Oakland McDonald’s has filed a complaint with Cal/OSHA after a customer at the restaurant's drive-thru allegedly attacked her after she refused him service for not wearing a face mask. [CBS SF]
- In order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, California is banning singing in all places of worship — where people probably shouldn't be congregating in the first place. [CNN]
- Just as the SF Giants began their "summer camp" workouts at Oracle Park Friday, Major League Baseball announced that 31 players and 7 staffers in the league have tested positive for COVID-19. [Chronicle]
Photo: Michael Pujals