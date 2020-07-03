Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams has officially recused herself from the investigations into a pair of officer-involved shootings in Vallejo, including the June 2 shooting of San Francisco resident Sean Monterrossa.

Abrams has been trying for weeks to get California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to step in in the case, saying that it presented a potential conflict of interest for her to lead a review of her own city's police department and its officers. And in early June, Becerra's office agreed to conduct an "expansive review" of the Vallejo Police Department.

But now it seems that Abrams is trying to push the AG's office to conduct reviews of two cases in particular — the February 2019 shooting of Willie McCoy, and last month's shooting of Monterrossa. She's recusing herself in both cases, and referring them to Becerra's office, as KTVU reports.

"Public safety ethics, integrity, and the fair administration of justice have always been... Throughout my career as a prosecutor... I have fought for justice for crime victims," she says in a video address. But, Abrams says, because it's her job to make daily charging decisions about cases in Vallejo including police use of deadly force, she feels it's in the best interest of the people of Vallejo if she is not involved in these two recent cases in which the use of deadly force appears far from clear cut or necessary.