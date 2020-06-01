- President Trump is invoking the Insurrection Act of 1807 to send active military troops to quell protests and rioting in D.C. He's also threatening to send troops elsewhere if mayors don't take control of their cities, he said during an address from the White House at 7 p.m. Eastern Time. The last time a president used this tactic was in 1992 during the race riots in Los Angeles that followed the Rodney King verdict. [NBC News / New York Times]
- In an address Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom referred to systemic racism as "a pandemic on top of a pandemic." He expressed support for protests but said the chaos needed to end. [CBS SF / NBC Bay Area]
- SF Police Chief Bill Scott said Sunday was a "good day" compared to Saturday, with regard to protest chaos and looting, and said the department was aided by 208 officers from other agencies around the state. [Mission Local]
- Los Angeles is now under a 4 p.m. curfew. [LA Times]
- Another Tesla worker is speaking out about lack of virus safety precautions at the Fremont factory, and says that CEO Elon Musk has said that COVID-19 is "not that fatal." [Chronicle]
- Four Bay Area convicts at a state prison in Salinas are suspected of killing a 25-year-old jailmate. [CBS SF]
- A funeral for George Floyd has been set for June 9 in Houston. [ABC 7]
- Owners of cannabis dispensaries in Berkeley and elsewhere are assessing damage from looters and vandals over the weekend. [Berkeleyside]
- Audrey Cooper, the editor-in-chief at the San Francisco Chronicle since 2015, says she's moving on to take another job in journalism. [Chronicle]
- Former MLB star Kevin Youkilis says that his Los Gatos brewery, Loma Brewing Company, has suffered an 80-percent loss of business. [CBS SF]
Photo: Clay Banks