- A picture showing people Thursday packed tighter than albacore tuna in a tin can at San Jose's Santana Row has sparked both outrage and concern. "Friends, we cannot prevail over [the coronavirus] pandemic if we’re taking risks like this," tweeted San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo Friday before warning of possible new shutdown measures if such behavior continues; nearby Santa Clara County has a current COVID-19 case count of 4,849 — the second-highest in the Bay Area. [NBC Bay Area]
Santana Row, San Jose, CA right now (from a friend). And I thought @sliccardo and @SCCgov were saying all the right things. We need to lock things down @GavinNewsom . The curve has already bent back up and this is how it runs wild. #MedTwitter #MedStudentTwitter pic.twitter.com/hXmAJCU1dG— Chris Gouveia, MD (@sleepsurgeonMD) July 3, 2020
Went to Santana Row in San Jose to take the same shot this afternoon that @sleepsurgeonMD took Thursday.— scott budman (@scottbudman) July 3, 2020
Good news: More distancing today... pic.twitter.com/HhgLdocIwJ
- A Friday evening explosive blew out three windows with a deafening thud in SF's Excelsior neighborhood. The shattering boom was heard last night around 7:30 p.m after what authorities believe was a firework larger than an M-80, a "consumer firework" only purchasable by people with a federal explosives license, was set off in a drainpipe near 197 Edinburgh Street; no injuries were reported. [KRON4]
- As the San Francisco Giant's inch closer to the 2020 regular season at Oracle Park, organizers have laid out their sanitation guidelines to help quell worries and questions. Each member of the maintenance team has, per the SF Giants, received "specialized COVID-19 disinfection training" and will use, among other cleaning agents, "electrostatic disinfectant sprayers" to sanitized locker rooms, lobbies, elevators, and other areas around the ballpark. [KPIX]
- A recent graduate of Midamerica Nazarene University in Kansas and Vallejo native painted a Black Lives Matter mural in Downtown Oakland that pictures him graduating — his gown half-hiding a "Black Lives Matter" t-shirt underneath it — while police wearing riot gear stand in the background. [KRON4]
- While no injuries were reported from yesterday's two-alarm fire at the Mission District's Old Jerusalem Restaurant, it apparently displaced at least fifteen people according to SFFD and the American Red Cross. [Mission Local]
- A rare mix of a rogue tide and high surf flooded areas around Balboa Pier in Newport Beach, leading to nearby residential and commercial properties sustaining heavy water damage. [Los Angeles Times]
- Should you need a review, here's a list of all the San Francisco statues that pulled a Humpty Dumpty as of recent. [SF Weekly]
- Aside from a few "DISTANCE/VIRTUAL" 4th of July events, most of today's festivities, parades, and fireworks shows have been all together canceled. [ABC7]
- And in lieu of today's firework shows, opt to tilt your head toward the skies and look up to see the "Buck Moon" tonight. [CNN]
Image: Twitter via @sleepsurgeonMD