- A Tuesday afternoon car chase stemming from a carjacking in Santa Cruz ended with a suspect taking the car on a cliff dive into the ocean. The suspect survived uninjured, climbed back up the cliff, and was arrested. [Mercury News]
- Now is the perfect time to visit Muir Woods, with no international tourists and spaced-out parking reservations. The normally packed park is a lot more peaceful, with only about 1,800 visitors per day, compared to 5,000 normally. [KTVU]
- The parents of a 20-year-old man who died in custody at Santa Rita Jail last year are speaking out and seeking justice for their son. Christian Madrigal was suffering a mental health crisis after taking mushrooms, and he took his own life while chained to a cell door. [KTVU]
- Alameda County Sheriff's deputies seized "a few hundred pounds" of illegal fireworks in Dublin on Wednesday, where so-called "Safe and Sane" fireworks that stay on the ground are allowed to be sold. [CBS SF]
- Meanwhile, booths selling those "Safe and Sane" fireworks packages say they're seeing a 300-percent increase in sales this year. [KRON4]
- The SFMTA just approved the creation of temporary transit-only lanes for four bus lines, the 14-Mission, the 19-Polk, the 44-O’Shaughnessy and the 43-Masonic. [Examiner]
- In case you were planning on getting on a plane soon, American Airlines is going back to booking planes to capacity — including middle seats — starting today. [KRON4]
- Progressives are launching an ad campaign to highlight the Supreme Court dangers of electing Trump to a second term. [New York Times]
Photo: Adam Nemeroff