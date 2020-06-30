- With new cases on the rise throughout California, Governor Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that stricter enforcement of mask-wearing and more are in store. Newsom now refers to the lightening and re-imposing of lockdown orders as a "dimmer switch," and he says, "The framework for us is this: if you’re not going to stay home and you’re not going to wear masks in public, we have to enforce and we will, and we’ll be making announcements on enforcement tomorrow." This should go over well in Orange County. [CBS SF]
- UCSF recently paid $1.14 million in ransom money to hackers who infiltrated its medical school computers. The FBI is investigating the incident which was detected by UCSF's IT personnel on June 1. [Chronicle]
- The iconic, illuminated Ghirardelli sign at Ghirardelli Square is being dismantled in July, but it will ultimately be replaced. The new owners of Ghirardelli Square say the sign is prone to electrical failures and is worn out. [Eater]
- The SF Board of Supervisors is taking another step toward banning natural gas in all new construction, to reduce carbon emissions. The restaurant community is pushing back, because of how essential gas flame cooking are in many cuisines, and this will mean that no new buildings could have ground-floor restaurants with gas stoves. [Examiner]
- A new antibody study in New York City provides the first concrete evidence that COVID-19 was moving quietly through the city in early February, weeks before the first confirmed case on March 1. Also, antibody prevalence skyrocketed by April, with confirmation that around one in five New Yorkers has now been exposed to the virus. [New York Times]
- LinkedIn has stopped paying 260 food service workers as of this week, leading to layoffs at catering outfit Bon Appetit Management. [SF Business Times]
- Reddit CEO Steve Huffman discusses the reasoning behind finally banning r/the_donald from the platform. [New York Times]
- A 72-year-old woman was fatally gored by a bison while trying to take a selfie with it in Yosemite National Park last week. [CBS SF]
- Experts say the San Quentin outbreak should serve as a stark warning to prison officials across the country about how quickly the virus can spread in enclosed environments if prisoners are not isolated. [New York Times]
- The exodus of advertising dollars from Facebook in the last week is very reminiscent of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, investors say. [The Street]
