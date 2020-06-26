A 30-year-old woman was injured by multiple gunshot wounds Thursday evening in the Tenderloin, and the incident adds to an already violent week in the neighborhood.

The shooting occurred at 6:40 p.m. near the intersection of Jones and Turk streets, as the Examiner reports. The injured woman had already transported herself to a hospital and walked in with her wounds. She is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

On Monday, five men were injured in an apparent drive-by shooting on Leavenworth Street between Turk and Eddy. Police are still seeking a gray or silver Oldsmobile minivan seen in surveillance footage below — even though one image appears to show a pretty legible license plate, police were seeking the public's help in locating the van.

Update: Investigators in this case are seeking the help of the public to locate this vehicle. It appears to be a late 90s-2000 Oldsmobile Silhouette mini van. Please call 911 if you see this vehicle or our anonymous tip line at (415)575-4444 if you know where we can locate it. pic.twitter.com/N8n6vt8DDQ — SFPD Tenderloin (@SFPDTenderloin) June 23, 2020

On Wednesday, a 54-year-old man was found dead of stab wounds on the 400 block of Larkin Street.

And early Thursday morning, around 5:20 a.m., a 34-year-old man was approached by several individuals and violently robbed of his headphones, wallet, and phone. As the Examiner reports, the incident happened at Turk and Leavenworth streets, and the victim was struck by an object and then kicked in the head by the suspects as he lay on the ground.

No arrests have been made in any of these incidents.