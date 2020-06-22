San Francisco police were investigating a shooting that occurred sometime just after 3 p.m. on Monday on Leavenworth Street between Turk and Eddy, in the Tenderloin.

According to initial reports on the Citizen app, the shots were fired out of a gray minivan that fled westbound on Eddy Street. Four people were reportedly hit, though it's unclear if there were fatalities or only injuries. The SFPD only said on Twitter that there were "several victims."

Please avoid Leavenworth St in the Tenderloin. We are on scene investigating a shooting on the 200 block with several victims. All vehicle and pedestrain traffic is being redirected. — SFPD Tenderloin (@SFPDTenderloin) June 22, 2020

Parking meters along the length of Leavenworth have been taped off with police tape, and officers have reportedly located two shell casings.

The street has been closed to all pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

Friend of SFist Darwin Bell sent in the photo below of the ongoing investigation, with a Fire Department ambulance on hand. We'll update you when we learn more.