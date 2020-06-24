- Illegal firework activity, more than a week out from the Fourth of July, continues to be rampant across the Bay Area. "I'm losing my mind," says one SF resident, and signs are now posted in one neighborhood begging for it all to stop because dogs are freaking out. [SFGate / KRON4]
- For some asinine reason, the owners of the Stud property have had all the building's lovely murals white-washed over, just before Pride weekend, now that the club is closed. Thankfully, someone has graffiti'd the wall already with "We Will Not Be Erased!" (See above) [SF Weekly]
- The SF Fire Department says a grass fire in Potrero Hill on Tuesday was caused by fireworks. A separate fireworks-caused fire also appears to have been sparked in Bayview/Hunters Point. [SFFD/Twitter]
- A man was found dead of multiple stab wounds on the 400 block of Larkin Street in the Tenderloin around 5 a.m. Wednesday. [Examiner]
- California courts are now looking to fast-track the release of some 3,500 "low-risk" inmates in the prison system as COVID outbreaks continue. [CBS SF]
- A 5.8M earthquake struck at 10:40 a.m. today, centered in the rural Central Valley, 46 miles west of Porterville. [KRON4]
- Santa Clara County is extending $0 bail for lower-level offenders until September 1. [CBS SF]
- New York, Connecticut and New Jersey are all now going to require visitors from other states with high COVID infection rates to self-quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival. [Associated Press]