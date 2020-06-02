- Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gave an address in Philadelphia this morning condemning Trump's use of tear gas on protesters outside the White House. He also mocked Trump's Bible photo op, and said this moment we are in is "a battle for the soul of our nation." [Associated Press]
- The SF Public Defender's Office has circulated a video that appears to show an SFPD officer with her knee on a black teenager's neck during the course of a January arrest. The SFPD has pushed back calling this a "naked publicity grab" on the part of the Public Defender's Office, and said the bystander video appeared to show the officer's knee on the suspect's back. [Chronicle]
- AC Transit buses in the East Bay will be halting service at 7:30 p.m. this week as protest and unrest continue. [CBS SF]
- Apartment rents on the Peninsula and South Bay appear to be plunging. [SF Business Times]
- The Union Square Business Improvement District has surveillance footage of looter and vandals over the weekend which it is turning over to the cops. [SF Business Times]
- SF supervisors are discussing changes to how the SFPD hires new officers from other cities' police forces. [NBC Bay Area]
- Much like this incident at a CVS in Hayward on Sunday, a looter was apparently shot by police at a Walgreens in Vallejo Monday night. [KRON4]
- Santa Clara County is lifting restrictions on outdoor dining, in-store retail, and religious services this Friday, ten days earlier than San Francisco. [CBS SF]
Photo: Jorge Gardner