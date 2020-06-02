A suspect was arrested Monday in the city of Richmond for allegedly killing and cannibalizing a female relative.

The circumstances of the case, and the names of both the suspect and the victim, have not yet been released by Richmond police. But as the Mercury News reports, police responded to the scene of a reported disturbance at a residence on Monday afternoon. And they found the suspect allegedly eating the body of a female victim — the URL for the Mercury News story suggests she was the suspect's mother, but police have not confirmed this.

Police have only said that the victim was a relative.

The suspect was taken into custody and more details are likely to follow.

