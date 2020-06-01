Hayward, San Leandro, and Union City have all joined in instituting curfews as the ongoing unrest spawned a police shooting of a looting suspect in Hayward, and the ransacking of the Bayfair Center in San Leandro.

As this weekend’s George Floyd protest demonstrations are clearly spilling into the new week, law enforcement are updating their passive-voice “officer-involved shooting” language in interesting new ways. KPIX brings us the news of a Hayward police shooting of an alleged looter at a CVS pharmacy at 4 a.m. Monday morning, a shooting the police report for which uses the description “officers discharged their service weapon.” People, that means they shot someone. The situation will likely continue to escalate on both sides of the Bay, and NBC Bay Area reports that more curfew orders are in effect now in Hayward, San Leandro, and Union City. (The San Francisco curfew has been updated to last “until further notice,” according to the Chronicle.)

KPIX has a current list of all Bay Area curfews and their declared times, seen in its entirety below, with the new Hayward curfew included as well.

  • Danville: 10 p.m. until 5 a.m., until further notice
  • Hayward: 8 p.m. until 5 a.m., until June 8
  • Pleasant Hill: 9:30 p.m. until 5:30 a.m., until further notice
  • San Francisco:  8 p.m. to 5 a.m., until further notice
  • San Jose: 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., until further notice
  • San Leandro: 6 p.m. until 5 a.m. until June 8
  • Santa Clara: 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., until further notice
  • Union City: hours not yet specified
  • Walnut Creek: 8 p.m. until 5 a.m., until June 8

Oakland does not have a curfew in effect, though mayor Libby Schaaf said in a statement that “We ask everyone to stay home.

But back to that shooting at the CVS in Hayward, where apparently four suspects are in custody (including the person who was on the wrong end of a “discharged service weapon”). No names have been released, the four suspects are suspected of looting, and the individual who was shot has been released from the hospital though sent straight to police custody. As the East Bay Times notes, “Monday’s shooting is the third by Hayward police officers since May 20.”

We mentioned this morning the torching of a Walmart in San Leandro, and NBC Bay Area has more detailed video footage above. There has been some confusion on social media that this was the same San Leandro Walmart at which 33-year-old Steven Taylor was shot and killed in late April, yet this is a different Walmart, as San Leandro has two Walmarts.

That may or may not affect your opinion on whether this was a case of justified Walmart-icide. But from what we see in the Hayward Police Report on the CVS shooting, it looks like some Bay Area police departments are now opening fire on nonviolent looting suspects. To paraphrase the president in doubleplusgood newspeak, "When the looting starts, the officer-involved discharging of service weapons starts.”

Related: Protests and Looting Have Everything to Do With Trump, Unemployment, and COVID, Activists Say [SFist]


Image: @rarahsamirez via Twitter