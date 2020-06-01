Hayward, San Leandro, and Union City have all joined in instituting curfews as the ongoing unrest spawned a police shooting of a looting suspect in Hayward, and the ransacking of the Bayfair Center in San Leandro.

As this weekend’s George Floyd protest demonstrations are clearly spilling into the new week, law enforcement are updating their passive-voice “officer-involved shooting” language in interesting new ways. KPIX brings us the news of a Hayward police shooting of an alleged looter at a CVS pharmacy at 4 a.m. Monday morning, a shooting the police report for which uses the description “officers discharged their service weapon.” People, that means they shot someone. The situation will likely continue to escalate on both sides of the Bay, and NBC Bay Area reports that more curfew orders are in effect now in Hayward, San Leandro, and Union City. (The San Francisco curfew has been updated to last “until further notice,” according to the Chronicle.)

As of 11:45 p.m., these Bay Area cities have imposed mandatory curfews:



- San Leandro

- Danville

- Pleasant Hill

- San Francisco

- San Jose

- Santa Clara

- Walnut Creekhttps://t.co/3t7qE84Qpg — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) June 1, 2020

KPIX has a current list of all Bay Area curfews and their declared times, seen in its entirety below, with the new Hayward curfew included as well.

Danville: 10 p.m. until 5 a.m., until further notice

Hayward: 8 p.m. until 5 a.m., until June 8

Pleasant Hill: 9:30 p.m. until 5:30 a.m., until further notice

San Francisco: 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., until further notice

San Jose: 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., until further notice

San Leandro: 6 p.m. until 5 a.m. until June 8

Santa Clara: 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., until further notice

Union City: hours not yet specified

Walnut Creek: 8 p.m. until 5 a.m., until June 8

Oakland does not have a curfew in effect, though mayor Libby Schaaf said in a statement that “We ask everyone to stay home.

UPDATE: Hayward PD says 1 suspected looter was shot at the CVS @ Mission and Harder around 4am. Fortunately injuries are non-life threatening. A total of 4 suspects arrested. Not clear what lead up to the shooting. pic.twitter.com/iagDlqoSRF — Matt Bigler (@mattbigler740) June 1, 2020

But back to that shooting at the CVS in Hayward, where apparently four suspects are in custody (including the person who was on the wrong end of a “discharged service weapon”). No names have been released, the four suspects are suspected of looting, and the individual who was shot has been released from the hospital though sent straight to police custody. As the East Bay Times notes, “Monday’s shooting is the third by Hayward police officers since May 20.”

Entire Walmart in San Leandro ruined by looters. They ransacked the store and set fires inside. Fire sprinklers still on to put out hot spots. FD believes all merchandise a loss due to water and smoke damage. pic.twitter.com/UoluojRdlg — Bob Redell (@BobNBC) June 1, 2020

We mentioned this morning the torching of a Walmart in San Leandro, and NBC Bay Area has more detailed video footage above. There has been some confusion on social media that this was the same San Leandro Walmart at which 33-year-old Steven Taylor was shot and killed in late April, yet this is a different Walmart, as San Leandro has two Walmarts.

That may or may not affect your opinion on whether this was a case of justified Walmart-icide. But from what we see in the Hayward Police Report on the CVS shooting, it looks like some Bay Area police departments are now opening fire on nonviolent looting suspects. To paraphrase the president in doubleplusgood newspeak, "When the looting starts, the officer-involved discharging of service weapons starts.”

Related: Protests and Looting Have Everything to Do With Trump, Unemployment, and COVID, Activists Say [SFist]



Image: @rarahsamirez via Twitter