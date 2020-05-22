- Santa Clara County is officially beginning Phase 2 of its reopening process — and it's the last of the Bay Area counties to do so. That means curbside pickup of non-essential goods can begin there today. [KRON4]
- An international crime ring appears to be trying to defraud the California Employment Development Department, submitting fraudulent claims using the identities of state residents. The group, known as "Scattered Canary," appears to be using information sourced on the dark web. [ABC 7]
- A new study has found that COVID-19 patients' lungs have significantly more micro-clotting in tiny capillaries than the lungs of people who die from flu-induced pneumonia. Researchers looked at the lungs of deceased patients and found that the lung began to grow tiny new blood vessels, likely to try to save tissue that was being deprived of oxygen. [Washington Post]
- The 15-year-old girl who went missing last week in Rohnert Park has been found unharmed in Salinas. She apparently went there with her secret 18-year-old boyfriend whom she met online, and he was arrested. [Chronicle]
- A financial planner on the Peninsula talks about the Zoom-bomber who created "three minutes of terror" for him and a group of potential clients by posting pornographic imagery, making racial slurs, and generally acting menacingly. [ABC 7]
- The Orinda nursing home that was the site of a COVID-19 outbreak that claimed at least four lives is now under investigation. [CBS SF]
- A Biden-Warren ticket it not only not out of the question, it's historically reminiscent of many successful tickets. [New York Times]
- A church in northern Mississippi that had been defying stay-at-home orders was burned to the ground early Wednesday, and a message was found spray-painted on the ground outside that said "Bet you stay home now." [New York Times]
- Bay Area comedian Chris Riggins, who once opened for Dave Chappelle at the New Parish, talks to KQED about taking comedy shows online. [KQED]
Photo: David Klein