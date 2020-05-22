A vehicle on fire caused one of the first major traffic jams of the pandemic on the Bay Bridge Friday morning, with SF-bound congestion backed up all the way to Emeryville.

The crash was reported around 6:20 a.m. near Treasure Island on the western span, and the San Francisco Fire Department put out an alert on Twitter about 15 minutes later, saying that lanes 4 and 5 of the upper deck of the bridge were blocked. A minivan reportedly exploded into flames and was "fully engulfed," per the SFFD. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

As KPIX reports, the crash was cleared and the lanes were back open by 7 a.m., but the incident had a "lingering impact on the morning commute."

Photo: Swizec/Twitter