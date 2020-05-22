A vehicle on fire caused one of the first major traffic jams of the pandemic on the Bay Bridge Friday morning, with SF-bound congestion backed up all the way to Emeryville.

The crash was reported around 6:20 a.m. near Treasure Island on the western span, and the San Francisco Fire Department put out an alert on Twitter about 15 minutes later, saying that lanes 4 and 5 of the upper deck of the bridge were blocked. A minivan reportedly exploded into flames and was "fully engulfed," per the SFFD. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

As KPIX reports, the crash was cleared and the lanes were back open by 7 a.m., but the incident had a "lingering impact on the morning commute."

Bay Bridge on fire? 🤨 pic.twitter.com/Gt4rAqniOk — Swizec Teller (@Swizec) May 22, 2020 CAR FIRE ON BAY BRIDGE WESTERN SPAN FULLY ENGULFED VEHICLE FIRE LANES #4/5 BLOCKED 06:34 Hrs pic.twitter.com/oDx4Hk2ixx — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) May 22, 2020 Here is what the upper deck of the Bay Bridge looks like right now. This was caused by a van that caught fire around 6:15am. Metering lights are on at the toll plaza. https://t.co/kJs5SYn24R pic.twitter.com/XkRnn1s78Y — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaABC7) May 22, 2020 Traffic on the bay bridge going into SF backed up all the way to Emeryville 🥴 pic.twitter.com/Ticj9pybs9 — NAIL’D BY THE GIRLy 🦋 (@melaninmamiiiii) May 22, 2020

Photo: Swizec/Twitter