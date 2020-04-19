During Sunday's Quaran-Tea Dance party, live-streamed on Twitch and Zoom, Sister Roma and Sister Dana announced this year's Foxy Mary and Hunky Jesus winners — Mary Vice and Mohawk Jesus.

This past Easter Sunday, thousands took the two aforementioned platforms to watch the 2020 Hunky Jesus and Foxy Mary contests carry out online. With 21 irreverent, entertaining Mary and Jesus look-alikes competing for their respective crowns, the winners were officially announced today after a week-long voting period through Instagram.

Alas, once all the “likes and comments” were counted, Mary Vice and Mohawk Jesus rose to victory, leaving them the venerable winners of this year's Foxy Mary and Hunky Jesus contests.

"THEY HAVE RISEN," captions the Instagram announcement. "CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR WINNERS OF THE FOXY MARY & HUNKY JESUS ONLINE CONTEST!! Blessed be [Mary Vice] and [Mohawk Jesus]."

Runner-ups for Fox Mary included fan-favorites Mary D’night and Virgen de Potdalupe; both Jesus in Seattle and Black Jesus, the Mariah also came close to being named the 2020 Hunky Jesus winner.

To see all the reviving looks displayed last Sunday, move on over to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence's Instagram account to peruse this year's entrants.

The 2020 Hunky Jesus and Foxy Mary contests were thrown in support of the SF Queer Nightlife Fund, which is amassing monetary relief — so far in the amount of $140,000 — to help Bay Area club and bar workers stay afloat during these heavy times.

You can donate to the ongoing effort, here.

Image: Screenshot via Zoom