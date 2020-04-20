- 51 workers at Safeway's massive Northern California distribution center in Tracy have been infected with the coronavirus. One worker there died last week, one of 30 grocery workers across the country to fall victim to the virus. [Chronicle]
- Production is being idled at the Marathon Petroleum Co. refinery in Martinez due to plummeting demand for gasoline. The refinery is temporarily shutting down for an indeterminate amount of time. [CBS SF]
- A Union Pacific freight train derailed in Emeryville Sunday afternoon, temporarily blocking 65th, 66th and 67th streets at Shellmound Street. No one was injured and the cause of the derailment is unclear. [Chronicle]
- Canada had its deadliest-ever mass shooting on Saturday when a 51-year-old gunman rampaged across Nova Scotia setting homes on fire and killing 16 people. The suspect, identified as Gabriel Wortman, died at a gas station outside Halifax, possibly by his own hand or that of police. [Associated Press]
- Many of the coronavirus antibody tests out there today are not accurate, and experts caution against seeking out antibody tests right now. The FDA has allowed a lot of companies without proven track records for quality testing to produce tests. [KPIX / New York Times]
- Meanwhile, some experts are questioning the weighted results of the Stanford antibody prevalence study released last week, which still needs to be peer reviewed. Most agree that coronavirus cases are vastly underreported, but they think this study was likely rushed and its conclusions may be off by significant factors. [SFGate]
- Luxury retailer Neiman Marcus is reportedly filing for bankruptcy with plans to close its under-performing stores. [Reuters]
- The city of Oakland has moved about 200 vulnerable homeless people into hotels. [CBS SF]
- A new memoir has come out by the daughter of Meridy and Doug Volz, the founders of famed SF edibles enterprise Sticky Fingers, which delivered pot brownies to people from the 1970s to the 1990s. [48 Hills]