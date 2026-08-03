Amid an ongoing investigation into a Humboldt County “no-kill” animal shelter suspected of killing hundreds of healthy, adoptable dogs in its care, Oakland’s Rocket Dog Rescue has filed a lawsuit alleging three of its dogs were killed there.

As the Chronicle reports, investigators allege Miranda's Rescue in Humboldt County profited by marketing itself as a "no-kill" sanctuary where dogs were supposed to either be adopted into homes or live out their lives in safety, while profiting from surrender and transfer fees from shelters and pet owners. Search warrant affidavits allege he generated at least $250,000 a year by taking in dogs, then killing many of them to make room for more arrivals.

Court records say Miranda’s reported adoption rates were unusually high, and he acknowledged sending celebratory adoption updates to shelters and pet owners even after some of those dogs had already been killed, according to the Chronicle.

The investigation reportedly gained momentum after longtime local animal advocates Jennifer Raymond and Jenna Moore, who spent years gathering evidence on the sanctuary, began secretly documenting activity there with trail cameras after Raymond purchased the property next door to Miranda's.

The Chronicle reports that in April the pair uncovered freshly buried dogs and alerted authorities who later recovered the remains of 117 intact dogs in June, along with dozens of additional skulls and hundreds of bones. Investigators also found more than 600 dog collars inside a barn they believe was used to kill the animals.

Miranda allegedly shot an average of 10 dogs per month, which he reportedly said were considered sick or "unadoptable," though authorities believe many were healthy, adoptable animals.

Questions about Miranda's operation had circulated for years, prompting several public shelters — including San Francisco Animal Care and Control and Marin Humane — to stop sending animals there, per the Chronicle.

But Contra Costa County Animal Services resumed transfers after internal concerns over Miranda's treatment of dogs, ultimately sending another 81 dogs to the sanctuary despite prior allegations and warnings from other agencies. Beth Ward, who stepped down as Contra Costa County Animal Services' executive director in 2024, initially expressed concerns about Miranda's treatment of dogs before the county resumed transfers to the sanctuary.

According to the Chronicle, Rocket Dog Rescue, an Oakland-based nonprofit, filed a lawsuit against Miranda’s Rescue last Monday, alleging fraud and animal cruelty after three of its dogs — Paddington, Paulie, and Scooby — were found among the remains recovered from the property despite Miranda previously claiming they had been adopted.

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Image: "Leo," listed as adopted on Miranda's Rescue