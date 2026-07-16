The San Francisco Police Department released video Thursday showing the arrest of a man they believe tortured and killed a small kitten earlier this month on Market Street.

Investigators from the SF Department of Animal Care & Control (SFACC) say that they were able to identify the suspect wanted in an animal cruelty case as 33-year-old William Ohlson of Reno, Nevada. SFACC obtained a warrant for pertinent information about the suspect, and the SFPD's Drug Market Agency Coordination Center (DMACC) and the Real Time Investigation Center (RTIC) were able to track Ohlson down at a hotel on the 100 block of Fell Street, where they proceeded to conduct an arrest.

The original incident occurred on July 1, according to Animal Care & Control. Ohlson was allegedly seen entering a bank ATM vestibule on the 1800 block of Market Street around 2 am carrying a small kitten.

Inside the vestibule, Ohlson allegedly proceeded to violently torture the animal to death, and then fled with the dead kitten. It's unclear whether there were witnesses to the crime, or if this was all observed via surveillance video.

After locating Ohlson at the Fell Street location, officers with the SFPD served a search warrant on Tuesday, July 14. An SFPD drone was able to see that the suspect fled the room where he was staying, climbing out a window onto the roof of an adjacent building, where he remained.

The SFPD then enlisted help from the fire department to get a truck and ladder, and officers then climbed to this roof and safely apprehended Ohlson without incident, as seen int the video below.

The SFPD said this arrest "was a result of close collaboration between San Francisco Police Department and San Francisco Animal Care and Control through the course of the two-week investigation."

Ohlson has been booked into SF County Jail on suspicion of animal abuse and neglect, and resisting or delaying arrest.

Although an arrest has been made, this remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with "SFPD."

Related: San Francisco Man Arrested for Animal Cruelty After Allegedly Killing Dog