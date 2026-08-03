A sideshow early Sunday morning in east Vallejo was far from an isolated incident, and residents of the area say they're fed up and afraid someone will be seriously hurt.

Sideshows are a fairly regular occurrence all over the Bay Area, particularly in the warmer months of the year, and one intersection in Vallejo has apparently become a frequent magnet. As KTVU reports, a sideshow that began around 2 am Sunday at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street is a near monthly event.

Video from the sideshow showed a firework going off next to a police vehicle, and appears to show attendees brazenly taunting police as they attempt to break it up. Reportedly around 100 cars were involved.

Neighbor Laquisha Knapps, who can be seen in one video screaming at the sideshow participants and spectators, puts her message more calmly to KTVU.

"You're very disrespectful, and I desire you find a different place to have your activities. You're disturbing the peace, you're disturbing the neighborhood, my sleep," Knapps says.

She adds, "I'm fed up. I just want it to stop. Find a different location. There's plenty of empty parking lots that you guys can do and tear up the street, but why?"

Knapps also says that partipants climbed on the roof of her home, causing damage, and sprayed grafitti on her home.

Another neighbor, Nicole Natividad, tells the station that her family was awoken Sunday by the sideshow.

"We're scared because what if these people come into our houses or something, or what if they're shooting their guns, or what if a car crashes into someone's house? Like we fear that every single time," Natividad says, speaking to KTVU.

Vallejo police say that the sideshow had broken up by 3 am, and they tell NBC Bay Area that the city has seen significantly fewer sideshows — around 6 — so far this year, compared to previous years.

Neighbors are also, rightly, worried about the fire risk from all the illegal fireworks. As one neighbor named Carolyn tells NBC, "hey have fireworks. You see how hot it is? We got bushes, there is no houses behind me, they can spark a fire."

The the Vallejo Police Department said in a statement that it "remains committed to addressing sideshows."

Top image from an earlier Vallejo sideshow in 2024.