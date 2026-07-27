Four men were shot while attempting to break up a verbal fight between a man and a woman on the edge of SF’s Tenderloin District early Saturday morning, and they were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened just before 1 am Saturday near Market and Mason streets, where San Francisco police say four men were attempting to step in and stop a verbal dispute between a man and a woman they did not know, as Bay City News reports. According to the San Francisco Police Department, the man allegedly pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking all four men before fleeing.

A Reddit user who lives near the scene says they heard 10 shots.

According to the Chronicle, officers arrived to find the victims suffering from gunshot wounds, and four ambulances responded within minutes. All four men were taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital with injuries that police said were not life-threatening. They were all reportedly expected to survive.

SF Supervisor Bilal Mahmood, whose district covers the Tenderloin, said on social media Saturday that the suspect had been identified, though SFPD had not announced any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444 or text TIP411 beginning the message with “SFPD.”

Related: Two Injured In Shooting Outside World Cup Watch Party In SF’s Mission Bay

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