Local:
- In addition to the man who was struck by a car and injured at the C&H Sugar plant picket line in Crockett Tuesday, nine people were arrested after an apparently rowdy day. According to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, striking workers were throwing rocks at non-union workers entering the plant, and blocking a roadway to prevent those workers from leaving. [KPIX]
- The San Francisco Fire Department was investigating after a report of falling glass from a 17th story window at a building at 150 California Street. The glass reportedly crashed onto a 6th-floor balcony. [KRON4]
- The SF Board of Supervisors appears to have settled on a location for a new Bayview District Caltrain station, which will be at Oakdale Avenue, and a final vote on the selection will occur in October. [Mission Local]
National:
- The Trump administration has signed a nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia, giving it a path to begin enriching fuel and potentially having a nuclear weapon. [Washington Post]
- The House has narrowly passed a bill banning lawmakers, their spouses, and their dependent children from buying new stocks while the lawmaker is in office. [CNN]
- Alphabet's quarterly earnings reveal a $112 billion profit, which is quadruple the profit from a year ago, and the company says it's seeing its AI investments paying off. [New York Times]
Video:
- A somewhat rare orca sighting was captured in Monterey Bay, with a pod of orcas hunting and feasting on common dolphins (and tossing them in the air).
Another angle:
Top image via sanctuarycruises/Instagram