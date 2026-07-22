- We're in for another muggy afternoon, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Elida continue to pass over the Bay Area. The sun may poke out starting around noon. [Chronicle]
- A man was hit by a car and injured Tuesday when the car drove through a line of picketers outside the C&H Sugar plant in Crockett. Unionized workers have been picketing at the plant for weeks over cuts to overtime pay and sick leave. [KTVU]
- The CBD (Community Benefit District) known as the Downtown San Francisco Partnership was just renewed and notably expanded in a vote by property owners. The district's annual budget will nearly double as it adds properties along the waterfront, including the Ferry Building and Embarcadero Plaza. [Chronicle]
- One person was killed in a house fire in San Jose early Wednesday morning. [KRON4]
- The Napa Planning Commission is considering a ban on drive-thrus, as an environmental measure, but existing drive-thrus like the In-N-Out and McDonald's would be able to remain. [KPIX]
- House Republicans, with the help of a few Democrats, passed a stopgap spending bill well ahead of a September 30 deadline, but its path to approval in the Senate is more uncertain. [New York Times]
- Sony-owned Alamo Drafthouse is in talks to take over the iconic Cinerama Dome and the adjacent ArcLight Hollywood cinema in LA. [California Post]
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