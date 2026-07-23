- Prepare for street closures this weekend for the San Francisco Marathon. Closures for the race, which takes runners across the Golden Gate Bridge and back, begin around 9 pm Saturday and last until 3 pm on Sunday. [SFGate]
- Phoeun Pen, the Cambodian chef behind the popular Oakland pop-up Kathiew House, says she is pausing the pop-up after a break-in at her home. An intruder stole cash and jewelry from her home, she says, before sexually assaulting her 16-year-old son, who was asleep at the time of the break-in. [KTVU]
- The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office ruled on Wednesday that two San Jose police officers acted lawfully in fatally shooting Mateusz Dzierbun, the knife-wielding father who was found with his dead son in Cataldi Park last July, and who reportedly charged at the arriving officers after calling them there. [KTVU]
- Local HIV-prevention organizations, including the SF AIDS Foundation, say they've been blindsided by the Trump administration ending a grant program that was started under the first Trump administration, which they were counting on getting renewed. [Chronicle]
- A Bay Area man who was convicted in 2023 of defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program during the pandemic to the tune of $1 million just had his conviction tossed by the Ninth Circuit based on the expressed bias of a juror. [Cal Matters]
- A 68-year-old Bay Area doctor, Qing Tang-Oxley, bought a small strip of land in Bodega Bay that was previously thought to be unbuildable, and with an architect's help built a 730-square-foot home on stilts that looks quite nice, though it cost about $2.2 million. [New York Times]
Top image: Photo courtesy of SF Marathon/Facebook