The Reno man who was arrested in very dramatic fashion last week in a coordinated operation between the SFPD and SF Animal Care & Control, for allegedly torturing and killing a kitten in an ATM vestibule, is now apparently on the run.

33-year-old William Ohlson of Reno failed to show up for his first court appearance Monday, and a bench warrant has now been issued for his arrest. As the Chronicle reports, the DA's office announced the bench warrant, saying that Ohlson had failed to appear for his July 20 arraignment.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced charges against Ohlson last week, which include killing, maiming or abusing an animal; overdrive, overwork or overload of an animal; and resisting, obstructing, or delaying a peace officer.

"This is very, very troubling conduct," Jenkins said at a Friday press conference. "We will still do everything we can to ensure that no other animal is in his possession and that we continue to prosecute this case through the system."

As the Chronicle notes, Jenkins said that prosecutors were unable to argue for Ohlson's detention pending trial due to a recent change in state law about when such detentions are allowed.

Ohlson had allegedly been seen, apparently on surveillance video, torturing and killing a small kitten in a Bank of America ATM vestibule at 1844 Market Street around 2 am on July 1. Investigators from the SF Department of Animal Care & Control (SFACC) were able to identify the suspect and track Ohlson down to a hotel where he was staying two weeks later on the 100 block of Fell Street, and San Francisco police proceeded to try to take him into custody there on July 14.

As seen in the video below, which includes drone footage from the SFPD, Ohlson attempted to evade arrest by climbing out of his hotel room window onto the roof of an adjacent building. Officers then used a fire department ladder truck to gain access to the roof and Ohlson was then peacefully arrested.



After apparently being released on his own reognizance pending Monday's arraignment, Ohlson, who is from Reno, Nevada, may have left town. But the DA's office says that he failed to appear as scheduled.

Anyone with information about Ohlson's whereabouts is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with "SFPD."

Previously: San Francisco Police Arrest Man Suspected of Murdering Kitten In ATM Vestibule