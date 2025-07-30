Those heading to Outside Lands next weekend can start strategizing about sets they need to see, and lamenting about the impossible choices that inevitably arise with schedule conflicts. Also, this year's slate of special, limited-edition menu items is out.

The full set schedule is now out for Outside Lands, and so, festival-goers now know they will need to choose between Doja Cat and Beck on Friday, or try running between the two. (Chances are the Beck and Doja Cat fan bases are fairly distinct, but many people have wide-ranging tastes!)

Also on Friday, Doechii will be hitting the main stage just as ARMNHMR is going on on the Twin Peaks Stage.

On Saturday, predictably, headliners Tyler, the Creator and Vampire Weekend will be at opposite ends of the fest for the final sets, with Gessafelstein playing at the Sutro Stage at the same time. And this will actually be a two-set day for Vampire Weekend — they are also playing an early set on the Twin Peaks Stage at 12:45 pm, so they're both opening and closing that stage that day.

On Sunday, Glass Animals will partly overlap with Jorja Smith, and then the choice will be between Hozier, Anderson .Paak, and Jamie xx.

As for the special foodstuffs: Last year, the food vendors launched a new thing at the festival, a "passport" book that included coupons for various off-menu treats — some of which were just conveniently miniaturized versions of what they were already serving, allowing one to try more stuff without filling up.

These limited-edition dishes come in limited quantities, but they add another scavenger-hunt element to the festival, for the food-inclined.

Pedro's Crunch Wrap with Wagyu. Photo by Bex Wyant

This year's limited-edition items include a deep-fried Cajun shrimp burger from Gumbo social, served with crème fraîche Dijonnaise, dill, and an optional caviar add-on; caviar fries from Mamahuhu with ginger-scallion crème fraîche and mushroom seaweed garlic seasoning; and a Wagyu beef tartare from My Friend Fernando that also comes topped with Tsar Nicoulai caviar, chile colorado, and totomoxtle. Only 10 of those tartares will be available each day.

Pedro's is also offering a delicious looking Wagyu Quesabirria Crunch Wrap (30 per day), and Pink Onion is doing a truffle upgrade on its mushroom pizza, adding freshly shaved truffles, truffle oil, and a creamy sauce (30 per day).

Mamahuhu's caviar fries. Photo by Calvin Hu

Piglet & Co's caviar wings.

um.ma's fried lobster tail

Woodhouse's lobster roll cone.

Kind of ridiculously, there are several more caviar-related options: Woodhouse Fish Co. is doing lobster roll cones, using crescent rolls, with an option caviar add-on; um.ma is doing deep-fried lobster tails on sticks topped with kimchi mayo and caviar; and Piglet & Co. is doing Szechuan Mala honey wings topped with white sturgeon caviar and Taiwan spice, and served with yuzu buttermilk ranch.

Check out the massive, complete food array that will be at the festival, and if you're looking for the above items, and others on the limited-edition list, you'll need to hit the information booth early and get one of the limited number of passport books.

