The retro-chic Champagne and oyster bar Leo's has quietly shut its doors in the Financial District, a decade after garnering national acclaim for its design.

Leo's Oyster Bar, which was one of two remaining restaurant businesses of restaurateur Anna Weinberg, has closed its doors, as Tablehopper reported over the weekend. The restaurant had been a gem in downtown and at one point was one of seven restaurants under the auspices of the former entity known as Big Night Restaurant Group, run by Weinberg and ex-husband James Nicholas.

The Chronicle reported the news Sunday, getting confirmation from Weinberg who noted that the lease on the space was up as of July 1. "Changes in personal circumstances and priorities did not make it viable to pursue renewal," Weinberg told the paper.

Weinberg now only operates one restaurant, Tosca Cafe, and she told Tablehopper she was "focused on Tosca’s next chapter." Tablehopper noted some recent anecdotal reports of "operational snags" at Leo's from readers, including "botched reservations."

The Leo's Instagram account, which has not been updated in over a year, has not announced the news, and the website has similarly not been updated with the closure.

The space at 568 Sacramento Street was beautifully designed in 2015 by Ken Fulk and his then associate Jon de la Cruz, who has gone on to design restaurants like Che Fico and, most recently, the soon-to-reopen Julius' Castle. In 2016, Bon Appetit gave Leo's its Best Design award in its Best New Restaurants issue, calling it "a Mad Men set you can drink in," with its floral wallpaper, checkered floor, and vintage tropicalia vibe.

The narrow restaurant had previously been home to upscale barbecue spot Wexler's, and is now up for grabs.

As the Chronicle notes, Weinberg filed for bankruptcy in May, following lawsuits over unpaid bills from food distributor Bi-Rite and David Stanton, with whom Weinberg had partnered on both Tosca — when it went up for sale in 2019 — and Park Tavern.

Weinberg and ex-husband James Nicholas opened their first SF restaurant Marlowe in 2010, later relocating it to its current space in 2014. Nicholas maintains his ownership of that restaurant, along with The Cavalier at the Hotel Zetta.

The pair also opened their largest restaurant, Park Tavern, in 2011, which quickly became a hot spot in North Beach. Weinberg would try to retain control of the restaurant, after a divorce from Nicholas, as it tried to reopen post-pandemic, but it subsequently closed in late 2023, only to be taken over and unsuccessfully rebooted by Nicholas the following year. It shut its doors for good last month.

Leo's Oyster Bar had previously received an eviction notice, reportedly, in the winter of 2024, which Weinberg staved off in an agreement with the landlord.

Tosca, meanwhile, remains open, though it is still the subject of a legal battle between Weinberg and Stanton, with a judge ordering Weinberg to pay Stanton $1.1 million in April — just prior to the bankruptcy filing. The restaurant had briefly lost its liquor license earlier this year, though that was restored in April. Per the Chronicle, Weinberg reported in her filing that she received $12,000 in monthly income from the LLC associated with Tosca.

Previously: Leo's Oyster Bar Reportedly Avoids Eviction After Receiving Notice