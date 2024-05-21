The ex-husband of Park Tavern owner Anna Weinberg, James Nicholas, has reportedly signed a lease to take over the former restaurant's space in North Beach, though it sounds like it won't reopen as Park Tavern.

The latest twist in the saga of Park Tavern and embattled local restaurateur Anna Weinberg is that her ex-husband, who had been a partner in Park Tavern and its former restaurant group Big Night before the couple split their restaurant assets, has reportedly signed a lease to retake the restaurant. The SF Business Times caught the news after seeing a liquor license application going in under Nicholas's name — though Nicholas has yet to personally confirm the news.

A source with knowledge of the lease tells the Business Times that Nicholas intends to open a new restaurant in the two-story space. Additionally, the Business Times suggests that there may be legal reasons that Nicholas will not be able to use the Park Tavern name

12-year-old Park Tavern closed inauspiciously last fall after an eviction notice was served at the restaurant. The space at 1652 Stockton Street, on Washington Square Park, spent much of the last decade as a bustling brasserie and mainstay of the North Beach neighborhood — taking over a storied space that for many years was home to Moose's. Following a pandemic closure and a brief reopening in 2021, Park Tavern reopened in the spring of 2023 only to close less than six months later.

Park Tavern and its 2021 transfer of ownership to Weinberg is the subject of a still unresolved lawsuit by former business partner Dave Stanton — with whom Weinberg made a buyout agreement following her divorce from Nicholas and the division of their other restaurants Marlowe, The Cavalier, and Leo's Oyster Bar. Weinberg continues to operate Leo's and Tosca Cafe, while Nicholas retained ownership of Marlowe, The Cavalier, and the Cavalier's attached lounge Marianne's.

The Business Times reports that the lawsuit now has a trial date set for March 2025.

We'll update you if we learn anything more about the upcoming new restaurant project.

