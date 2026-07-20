A homeless man was reportedly struck and badly injured by a vehicle Monday morning in an alleyway behind the SFPD's Central Station in North Beach, and the driver was allegedly an off-duty SFPD officer.

As the Chronicle reports, a homeless man who was either sitting or lying on the ground was struck by a vehicle early Monday. The incident apparently happened at 7:04 am, according to NBC Bay Area.

The incident reportedly happened on Card Alley near Emery Lane — the two alleyways meet in an L-shaped intersection behind Central Station in North Beach, with the front of the police station facing nearby Vallejo Street.

The driver of the vehicle, according to the Chronicle's sources though not yet confirmed by the SFPD, was third-generation SFPD officer Michael Petuya, who is in charge of the department's recruitment efforts — and has been the face of those efforts in videos like this one with Mayor Daniel Lurie.

The department said in a statement only that "The driver immediately stopped and contacted emergency responders,” following the collision.

"Additional officers arrived on scene and rendered aid to the individual prior to the arrival of SFFD personnel," said SFPD spokesperson Robert Rueca, per the Chronicle. "Paramedics arrived on scene and transported the adult male individual to the hospital where he is in critical condition."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411, beginning the message with SFPD.

A sleeping homeless man was fatally struck by a vehicle in North Beach, in an underground parking garage, in August 2018.

This is a developing story.

Photo via Getty Images