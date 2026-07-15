- SF supervisors voted 7-4 on Tuesday to mandate that city-funded supportive housing be drug-free. The ordinance, sponsored by Supervisor Matt Dorsey, pertains to future housing projects, and will require that users of illicit drugs be evicted if found to be using. [Mission Local]
- The capsized pontoon boat with 19 people onboard sank in an unusually deep part of the Bay on Tuesday, in a shipping channel, which has hindered recovery efforts as the vessel is now down about 120 feet. [Chronicle]
- Street vendors in Oakland spoke out at the Oakland City Council meeting Tuesday to voice their protest over a crackdown on what they say is an essential part of the city's culture and tradition. [KPIX]
- The Bay Area Air District may be giving homeowners an extra year before the ban on gas-powered water heatered takes effect. [Chronicle]
- Vanderbilt University, which has become something of an "It" school for many college-bound kids, and which is opening a satellite campus in San Francisco next year, has just opened its satellite campus in Manhattan, in the Chelsea neighborhood. [NY Mag]
- Former President Joe Biden will be releasing a memoir shortly after the November midterms. [New York Times]
- The late Senator Lindsey Graham's sister, Darline Graham, has been sworn in to complete the remainder of his Senate term. [Politico]
Photo by Fabrizio Coco