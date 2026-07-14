A pontoon-type boat carrying around 20 people sank in San Francisco Bay Tuesday afternoon, possibly after a vessel fire, and early reports suggest at least one person is dead and another is missing.

An emergency rescue took place Tuesday afternoon just after 3:30 pm near Alcatraz Island, where a pontoon boat or what appears to be a flat party boat became submerged in the water. As the Chronicle reports, 17 people were reported rescued, and the Coast Guard was transporting survivors to GasHouse Cove Marina, near the Marina Safeway and Fort Mason in SF.

ABC 7 reported seeing one body covered in a tarp at the marina. Neither the Coast Guard nor the San Francisco Fire Department has confirmed the death.

KTVU reported that one person remained unaccounted for.

🚨Newest information: One person is dead after a 20 foot boat reportedly caught fire and has since sunk, in the #SanFrancisco Bay Tuesday afternoon, triggering a large-scale search and rescue response.



The incident occurred in the waters between the Golden Gate Bridge and… https://t.co/RBrnY7qetJ pic.twitter.com/wU9cPjWKkF — CodeThreeNews (@CodeThreeNews) July 15, 2026

As many as nine of those rescued were reportedly injured, per the Chronicle, and 11 rescue boats were reportedly involved in the rescue effort.

The incident happened around 600 yards from the shore of Alcatraz, in water that is reportedly 120 feet deep.

It remains unclear whether the boat was privately or commercially operated, or what type of cruise it was on at the time. Video from the scene showed possibly blustery or rough-water conditions.

Some initial reports suggested there had been a fire onboard the vessel, but the reason for the sinking remains unclear.

This is a developing story.