Local:
- Sacramento resident Jessie Ottman-Combs, 41, was arrested Sunday after he allegedly left a bag of meth — about 350 grams or three-quarters of a pound — in a ride-hail vehicle, and police later found him at the motel where he had been dropped off. [Chronicle]
- A woman in Santa Rosa sustained major, life-threatening injuries when she was struck by a Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit train Tuesday morning. [NBC Bay Area]
- San Francisco police arrested SF resident Robert Bell, 34, after he allegedly set fire to an apartment near Union Square early Tuesday then assaulted firefighters who were trying to extinguish the fire. [KPIX]
National:
- President Donald Trump has paid writer E. Jean Carroll more than $5.6 million in the three years since a federal jury found him liable for sexually abusing and defaming her. Meanwhile, he continues to deny the allegations and is separately appealing an $83 million defamation verdict awarded to her in 2024. [CBS News]
- Lettuce and salad greens appear to be a potential source of a nationwide cyclosporiasis outbreak, which is known to cause “explosive” diarrhea. Some illnesses under investigation are potentially linked to Taco Bell, but health officials have not identified a specific product, supplier or brand and have not advised people to avoid the chain. [Chronicle]
- Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the drowning of 18-year-old Daniel Erving, a Black honor roll student and athlete in Texas, as they failed to report that they found him dead in the lake and allegedly tried to dispose of his belongings. [USA Today]
Video:
- A pair of traveling content creators from Nashville created a tongue-in-cheek video promoting the Tri-Valley area that not only pushes the cringe factor to its limit but also provides a brief glimpse into East Bay suburban life.
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist